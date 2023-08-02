5 Things to do in Will County: Fun & Food Trucks at Will County forest preserve

1. RomeoFest: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Deer Crossing Park, 1050 W. Romeo Road, Romeovile, and Village Park, 900 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Festival features include music, food, family entertainment, carnival, car show, artisan market, Bingo, tournaments, fireworks and laser show.

For more information, visit romeoville.org/741/RomeoFest.

2. Encore Resale Shop Fall Opening: 10 a.m.. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Encore Resale Shop, 710 Cedar Crossings Drive New Lenox. Huge assortment of autumn home decor, kitchen ware, stylish clothing, jewelry, shoes and boots and purses.

For more information, call 815-300-7642.

3. Fun & Food Trucks: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Hickory Creek – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Event features Smokin’ Z BBQ, Auntie Anne’s pretzels, Lil Deb’s, live music, outdoor lawn games, giveaways and a bounce house for children. Free entry, all ages.

For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4. Strung Out: 7 p.m., Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. 1970s music. Full beverage bar. Snacks available for purchase.

For tickets and more information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201. For more information about Strung Out, visit strungoutband.com.

5. JPL Plant Swap: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Joliet Public Library front lawn, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Bring a healthy plant (or two) and swap with other plant enthusiasts.

To register and for more information, visit jolietlibrary.org/en.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.