5 Things to do in Will County: Comicopolis returns to Lockport library

1 Art a la Cache – Art in Nature exhibition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Isle a la Cache Museum/Preserve, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Exhibit features the work of 27 local artists in various mediums, including oil paintings, sculpture, wire art and clay. The Romeoville Art Society’s traveling Miniature Art Gallery is also featured. The miniature gallery is a fun, interactive display case that encourages artists and makers of all ages to create, share and trade art.

For information, visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County website at reconnectwithnature.org and also visit romeovilleartsociety.org.

2 Meet & A Movie: Thursday, Plainfield High School-Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. Field events begin at 5:45 p.m. Running events start at 6:15 p.m. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be shown on the video scoreboard on the football field after the meet. Popcorn will be sold at the concession stand. Admission is $5 and includes unlimited access to several field and track events, including the long and high jump, toddler dash, mini-hurdles, a 20-, 100- and 400-meter dashes, one-mile run, and a family relay race. Proceeds benefit the PHSCC track program.

3 Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. American folk music sibling trio won Season 21 of “The Voice,” which is an NBC reality competition TV series for singers.

For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/shows or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

4 Water Play Day: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m., Friday, Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. Cool off in the library’s “do it yourself” waterpark. Free for children of all ages with adult. Registration not required.

For information, visit jolietlibrary.org.

5 Comicopolis: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, White Oak Library District, 121 E. 8th St., Lockport. The annual Comic and Fandom Con features more than 60 artists, writers, and specialty vendors selling one-of-a-kind merchandise at affordable prices. Cosplay costume contest with cash prizes, face painting, photo booth, scavenger hunt and zombies. Swag bags for the first 500 attendees. Free admission.

For information, visit whiteoaklibrary.org/Comicopolis.

