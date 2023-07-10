Joliet’s Sub Dock’s new owner promises same ‘legendary’ quality

On Friday afternoon, Christine Jones of Joliet yearned for food from Sub Dock.
So Jones, who has used Door Dash for other venues, used it for Sub Dock for the first time.
“I’m waiting for it as we speak,” Jones said.
Jones, a “big chicken chunk fan,” ordered Sub Dock’s chicken chunks, mozzarella sticks and some of its famous soup. She especially loves the cream of broccoli soup with cheese.
“We saw someone once order five soups and that was it.”
On Aug. 12, 2022, Brian Bessler of Joliet, founder of the Joliet Area Bar & Restaurant Guide on Facebook, posted on the guide page that Peter and Nanci Dedetsinas, 40-year owners of Sub Dock in Joliet, were selling their restaurant.
He’s keeping everything the same. He’s keeping the menu the same. He’s keeping the quality the same.”— Yamen Wahab, Sub Dock’s current manager
Yamen Wahab, Sub Dock’s current manager, said Mario Allabadi purchased the Sub Dock restaurant in October 2022.
“Mario has had business in this area for over 20 years, so he knew Sub Dock is legendary in the area. It’s history,” Wahab said.
Jordan-native Haitham “Mario” Allabadi also owns Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade in Joliet, Bolingbrook and Aurora, according to the Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade website.
Allabadi doesn’t intend to change much about Sub Dock, which opened in 1984, except to expand its hours of operation, Wahab said.
“He’s keeping everything the same,” he said. “He’s keeping the menu the same. He’s keeping the quality the same.”
Allabadi said that although he isn’t removing items from the menu, he does plan to add items, such as chicken wings, a wider variety of salads and soups, and some fish dishes.
“A lot of people buy the poor boy. A lot of people buy the soup and salad.”
Italian beef also is a top-selling item at Sub Dock, and that also won’t disappear from the menu.
“I want to keep everything the same for the people,” Allabadi said.
That was good news for Jones, who said members of her family have patronized Sub Dock for most of their lives. Jones said nothing about the food has changed as far as she can tell.
The chicken chunks are the same, as are the poor boys and Italian beef.
“There isn’t anything we’ve tried that we didn’t like,” Jones said.
Paula Staford, a Sub Dock employee, said Sub Dock will offer free lemonade and extended hours July 10 through 15 in order to “serve the community.”
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Sub Dock.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
WHERE: 923 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.
INFO: Call 815-726-2417.