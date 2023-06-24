Summer in Will County: 10 free ways to enjoy the great outdoors

An outdoorsy summer is more than just fun in the sun.

Spending time outside may boost your physical and your mental health.

Charles Murray, Silver Cross wellness coach, listed 10 benefits of being outside in an April 12 post on the Silver Cross website.

Benefits included greater feelings of happiness, less depression and better concentration.

Not sure where the free outdoor fun is? Here are 10 suggestions to get you started.

Children aren’t the only ones that benefit from the Children’s Garden in Elwood, hundreds of native species visit the garden. The Children’s Garden in Elwood recently celebrated their 25th anniversary. Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Elwood. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Visit each location’s website for more information.

1. Children’s Garden Project in Elwood: The garden has opportunities for nature play and exploration for people of all ages and free outdoor concerts on select dates. Visit villageofelwood.com.

2. Arroyo Trails, A Discovery Woodlands in Channahon: This 78-acre nature park development features a story walk; log climber; fitness stations; pollinator garden; winding creek; playground; amphitheater; pavilion; and council ring for conversation, dance, drama, music and storytelling. Visit channahonpark.org/arroyo-trails.

3. Walk a Trail. Explore any one of 15 trails in the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Read about each trail at reconnectwithnature.org/preserves-trails/trails, pick one and spend time in the great outdoors.

4. Observe wildlife. The Forest Preserve District of Will County has wildlife observation decks at several locations. Find them at reconnectwithnature.org/activities/wildlife-viewing.

An American Robin sits in a tree along Old Plank Road Trail on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Frankfort. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

5. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington: Includes plenty of free children’s programs all summer and various tours for adults, including a self-guided tour of the wildflower seedbeds. The Welcome Center has plenty of displays, too. Visit fs.usda.gov/midewin.

6. Pilcher Park in Joliet: Enjoy bicycle trails, hiking trails, playgrounds and picnic areas in 640 acres of land. Visit the animals and check out the exhibits at the Pilcher Park Nature Center, 2501 Highland Park Drive, Joliet. Call 815-741-7277 or visit jolietpark.org/pilcher-park-nature-center.

7. Dellwood Park in Lockport: This 150-acre park at Route 171 and Woods Drive is filled with hills and playgrounds. Visit lockportpark.org/location/dellwood-park.

8. Live outdoor music: You can hear free live music on select Fridays in Lockport and Joliet’s Preservation Park and weekly on Thursday nights at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park’s annual “Concert on the Hill” series. For a schedule of events, visit cityoflockport.net/876/2023-Fridays-in-the-Park, jolietpark.org/free-events and bicentennialpark.org.

9. Old Plank Trail: This 22-mile paved “rail-trail” connects Joliet, New Lenox, Frankfort, Matteson, Richton Park, Park Forest and Chicago Heights. In addition to exploring the trail, you also can check out the schedule of special events at oprt.org/events.htm.

10. Take a penny walk. Turn a stroll through your neighborhood into an adventure with the flip of a coin. Heads, turn right. Tails, turn left. Go alone or bring a friend.