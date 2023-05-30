Joliet’s Bicentennial Park announces ‘Concerts on the Hill’ lineup for summer 2023

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet will kick off its 49th free “Concerts on the Hill” on Thursday.

For those new to “Concerts on the Hill,” this is a free, outdoor, summer concert series at the park. Guests bring their own chairs or blankets for sitting on top of the grassy hill as they listen to musical acts performing in the outdoor bandshell.

“We have a wide variety of acts, so there really is something for everyone.Sometimes it’s not your cup of tea. But all of them area quality performances and you are going to listen to some talented musicians.” — Lori Carmine, park director

Whether you’re a long-time attendee of the series or a newcomer, Lori Carmine, park director, has three good reasons why you should attend this year.

It’s free

People can enjoy their favorite music genres and try out new ones without it costing them anything, Carmine said. The lineup this summer includes big band, reggae, blues, country, soft rock and a “sneak peek” at two summer musicals, Carmine said.

Family friendly

Parents can feel comfortable bringing their children since the event is outside in a casual seating environment, Carmine said.

“They can let their kids go around the grassy area on either side, out of the way of people to listen,” Carmine said. “Our youngest, he’s in high school, still likes to come just to walk around the park and hang out with his friends.”

Green space

People can bring their own picnic basket (no outside alcohol is allowed). Or they can purchase concessions or drinks from a cash bar.

“The bar will be on the patio,” Carmine said. “You can be one with nature.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: 49th free “Concerts On The Hill” 2023

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 1 through Aug. 31

WHERE: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet

ETC: Bring a chair or blanket for hill seating. Concessions will be available, courtesy of Lightning Concessions. Picnic baskets welcome. A cash bar available. No outside alcohol is allowed. Free parking

INFO: Visit bicentennialpark.org or call 815-724-3761

Lineup for ‘Concerts on the Hill’ 2023

June 1: Season opening

Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra

Joliet American Legion Band

June 8: Reggae night

“Godspell” musical preview by Bicentennial Park Theatre

The Selectones (reggae funk)

June 15

“Godspell” musical preview by Bicentennial Park Theatre

Just Us (soft rock)

Ray Koncar & The Boys (polka)

June 22: Country night

Silverstrings (classic country)

Righteous Hillbillies (southern rock/ boogie blues)

June 29

Cloggin’ Craze & Kidz Clog (dancers)

Larry Crawford & Band (R&B)

July 6

Vocalists Matt Persicketti & Mike Eulitz (rat pack)

Joliet American Legion Band

July 13: Jazz night

. . . stay tuned!

July 20: Musicals night

“The Wizard of Oz” musical preview by the Joliet Drama Guild

Fine Tune Center for the Arts (Musical Showcase)

July 27: Polka luau night

“The Wizard of Oz” musical preview by the Joliet Drama Guild

Eddie Korosa Jr & Boys & Girl of IL (polka)

Ukulele Moonshiners (party tunes)

August 3: Country night

Neon Lights (from the Fine Tune Center for the Arts in Channahon)

August 10: Blues night

Al Spears and the Hurricane Project

August 17: “Drunken Donut Night”

Alex Ziech hosts various singer/ songwriters from the Joliet hot spot.

August 24: “Women’s Singing Our Stories” Night

Hit songs by women through the decades – encore from park’s Women’s History Month performance.

August 31: 49th season finale

Joliet Township High School Orchestra

Joliet Township High School Central Band

Joliet America Legion Band