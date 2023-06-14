5 Things to do in Will County: Experience art Friday night Waywards Open Haus in Joliet

1. Summer Concert Series in the Courtyard: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, McWethy’s Tavern, 1700 W Renwick Road, Romeoville. Featured performer is Kevin Janu. Dancing is encouraged. Fur babies not allowed for these courtyard events. For more information, visit facebook.com/McWethysTavern/events.

2. Free Fishing Days for Father’s Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Road, Bolingbrook. All ages. Registration not required. On Friday, grab a free container of night crawlers, Saturday anglers can pick up a free promo item and on Sunday enjoy a tasty treat – candy, chips or ice cream. No fishing license needed. Sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Fishing poles are available to rent for free courtesy of IDNR. State fishing rules and regulations apply. For more information, visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County at reconnectwithnature.org.

3. Waywards Open Haus: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 32 W. Clinton St. Joliet. Tour the shop, make art, enjoy music. Donate art supplies and materials to donate for future programming: magazines, old windows, wood panels/flat panels, picture frames, etc. For more information visit waywards.square.site.

4 Concerts in the Park: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Preservation Park, 710 Taylor St. Joliet. Cadillac Groove is the featured artist. The band performs rhythm and blues, funk, rock, soul and blues music. For more information, visit facebook.com/JolietParkDistrict/events.

5 Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N Ottawa St., Joliet. Juneteenth celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.. Celebration includes one hour of open bar, vendors, commemoration of fathers, live entertainment, food and fun. Buy tickets at events.eventnoire.com/e/celebration-of-juneteenth.

