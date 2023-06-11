Lockport’s Old Canal Days ‘attracts thousands of residents and visitors from all over the state’

For the last three years, Deborah Percic and her daughter Melissa Percic drive into Lockport from Chicago Ridge just for Lockport’s Old Canal Days.

Deborah Percic said Old Canal Days is “something fun to do” and was looking forward to buying from the vendors on Saturday afternoon, even though she had nothing particular in mind.

“I’ll know it when I see it,” Deborah Percic said.

Melissa Percic came out to Old Canal Days for the food, and she knew what she wanted.

“Funnel cakes,” Melissa Percic said.

However, Jim Brewster of Lockport and his daughter Gabby Brewster of Lockport came out Saturday for the carnival rides.

Gabby Brewster said, “I really like the rollercoasters and I really like the funhouse because it’s big.” Jim Brewster added, “She had fun running around it.”

Lockport’s 50th Old Canal Days kicked off Thursday and will run through Sunday.

This annual summer festival “attracts thousands of residents and visitors from all over the state to celebrate the I&M Canal and its contributions to the success of Lockport,” according to the Old Canal Days Facebook page.

The event features an artisan market, beer garden, carnival, family entertainment, food court, live music and a wine tent. The summer festival will culminate with fireworks, which begin 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Joe Czarny, a fairly new resident of Lockport came out for his first Old Canal Days on Saturday afternoon with his daughter Olivia, age 5.

“Right now, we’re checking out the rides,” Czarny said.Amanda Lindau was selling a variety of local honey on Saturday afternoon as part of BuzzWorthy BeeWorks.

She said her uncle, Jim Lindau of Braidwood, a master beekeeper for 30 years, produces the honey.

“It’s all clover and wildflower. We don’t do any infusions or anything like that,” Amanda Lindau said. “People like the taste. A lot of people like that it’s local – local pollen for their allergies. It [the honey] is usually lighter earlier in the year and darker later in the year, depending what flowers are available.”

Art DePesa and Sandy DePesa of DePesa Glass Designs in Downers Grove were selling their glassworks at Old Canal Days for the second year in a row. Art DePesa said he started making glass pieces more than 30 years ago but branched into selling them a few years ago.

Sandy DePesa said they were “doing decent” on Saturday afternoon as far as sales went but one never knows. Sandy DePesa said “it’s fun creating something different” as they try to gauge which items will sell well.

“A couple of weeks ago, we sold out on mushrooms,” Sandy DePesa said.

A worship service will be held at the Old Canal Days from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Two cemetery tours will be given, at 11 a.m. and 2 p. m. on Sunday.

Other Sunday highlights include Mr. D’s Magic & Illusion Show at 1 and 2:30 p.m., a petting zoo from noon to 5 p.m., Bingo from 2 to 4 p.m., face painting from 2 to 4 p.m. and a caricature artist from 3 to 5 p.m.

I really like the rollercoasters and I really like the funhouse because it’s big.” — Gabby Brewster, 11, of Lockport, Old Canal Days attendee

Food trucks booths at Old Canal Days include Villa Nova, Annabell’s Bar-B-Q, Smiling Dawgs, La Joliet, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Embers Tap House, Mr. Salty. The Creamery, Los Razo’s Mexican Grill, Smilin Dawgs, Pierogi Rig and GrzGrub.

Sunday’s entertainment will feature a number of dance performances: Lockport Swing Thing, Keigher Academy of Irish Dance, Grupo Folklorico Monte Carmelo de Joliet, Ocelotl-Chiuacoatl Aztec Dancers, as well as live music from Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band, Five Guys Named Moe and 7th Heaven.

For information about Old Canal Days, visit oldcanaldays.com.