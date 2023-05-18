5 Things to do in Will County: Enjoy blues music at the Joliet Area Historical Museum

1. Channahon Carnival: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St. Channahon. For more information, visit fofmin.org/events.

2. Butterfly and Hummingbird Gardening: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, White Oak Library District, 20670 Len Kubinski Drive, Crest Hill. Master Gardener Nancy Kuhajda will demonstrate how to plan and care for an attractive butterfly and hummingbird garden. Kuhajda is the extension program coordinator for the areas of agriculture and naturalresources with the University of Illinois Extension in Will County. She coordinates the Master Gardener, Master Naturalist and Master Composter programs. Registration is required. Visit whiteoaklibrary.org.

3. The Mavericks: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. The Mavericks is an eclectic rock and country group known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

4. Rooftop Concert featuring John Primer: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N Ottawa St., Joliet. John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band will perform. Tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for the general public. Features include full beverage bar, museum gallery access and snack vendor. To register and for more information, visit jolietmuseum.org/concert-series.html or call 815-723-5201.

5. Bluestem Earth Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Bronkberry Farms, 18061 S. Bronk Road, Plainfield. Celebrate green living in this free event. Features include educational booths, domestic and exotic animals, music, healthy food options, children’s activities, earth-friendly plants, attendee drawing, shopping and information on sustainable lifestyles. For more information visit bluestemearthfestival.com.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.