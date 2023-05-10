5 Things to do in Will County: Get Mom a free ticket to a Joliet Slammers game on Sunday

1. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – Reels at the Rialto: 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Square Theatre 102 N. Chicago Street, Joliet. $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions available. For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

2. Literature & Libations with Author Adam Selzer: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, White Oak Library District, 201 Normantown Road, Romeoville. Selzer, founder of the Mysterious Chicago tour company, will discuss his newest book, “Graceland Cemetery: Chicago Stories, Symbols, and Secrets.” This book is a guidebook to a famous Chicago cemetery and its history. A Q&A session and book signing will follow. Selzer’s books available for purchase at event. Must be age 21 and older. IDs will be checked at the door. To register, visit the programs and event page at whiteoaklibrary.org/Romeoville-Branch.

5 Things To Do

3. Taft Spring Craft & Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Taft Grade School, 1605 S. Washington St. Lockport. Crafters and vendors. Free admission.

4. Fatherhood Without Filter: 9:30 a. m. to noon, St Mark CME Church, 348 S. Joliet St. Joliet. This fourth SpeakUp Empowerment Summit is a roundtable discussion about modern fatherhood and its challenges. Speakers include Rev. Cameron Moore, Ron Jones, Aburrahim Falaq, Rev. Larry Ellis and Anton Moore. For more information, call 779-379-3290 or infoatspeakup@gmail.com.

5. Joliet Slammers Mother’s Day Celebration: 1:05 p.m., 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet. All women will receive free entry into Duly Health and Care Field for the game. Register at jolietslammers.com/2023-ladies-day.

