Plainfield Park District Foundation to host ‘Float and Fundraise’ event

Make your July 4th weekend extra special this year by taking part in a “Float and Fundraise” river tubing event in Plainfield on July 3.

Or as a news release from the Plainfield Park District said, “Enjoy nature at an easy pace and experience the sights and sounds of the DuPage River while floating with friends for a good cause.”

Reserve your July 3 trip at plainfieldrivertubing.com. Time slots at Plainfield River Tubing are every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Because the Friends of the Plainfield Park District Foundation partnered with Plainfield River Tubing for a day of giving on July 3, all proceeds from the day’s activities will be donated to foundation.

The Friends of the Plainfield Park District Foundation helps preserve open space and enhance Plainfield Park District programs and facilities so people of all ages can enjoy them, the Plainfield Park District said.

For more information on the foundation, email Josh Hendricks, Plainfield Park District director of marketing and community outreach at hendricks@plfdparks.org.

For more information on the Plainfield Park District, visit plfdparks.org.