Halfway to Halloween comes to Old Joliet Haunted Prison May 12 and May 13

Can’t wait for the start of the Halloween season?

Then come out to the Old Joliet Haunted Prison on May 12 or May 13 for the “spine-chilling sensation of the Halloween season,” according to - Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, who is hosting Halfway to Halloween at the Joliet prison for the first time.

Attractions include The Neon Cowboy Secret Bar and two variations of Mini Escape Games, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group said.

The Neon Cowboy Secret Bar is a zombie laser tag attraction with a “secret bar” and themed shot for those 21 and up with valid identification, according to Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group.

Halfway to Halloween might be “too intense” for patrons under age 12, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, said.

The Old Joliet Prison is located at 401 Woodruff Road in Joliet.

For tickets and more information, visit hauntedprison.com/halfway.

For early access and promotions, sign up for Fright Club at hauntedprison.com/fright-club.

For more information about Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, visit thirteenthfloor.com.