Engelbert Humperdinck returns to Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on April 27

Several years ago, Engelbert Humperdinck recorded the Toby Keith cover, “Don’t Let the Old Man In.”

To Humperdinck, 86, who will perform April 27 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, the song is also a life philosophy for the legendary singer/recording artist, who is still performing and recording and “not sitting around and doing nothing,” he said.

“I certainly don’t look like an old man, and I can say that without being conceited,” Humperdinck said. “My genes have been pretty good – I do think my parents gave me good genes. I move around on stage not like a person you would think is my age.”

According to his biography, Humperdinck has sold more than 140 million records in a career that’s spanned more than 50 years. This includes 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, as well as stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame, his biography said

But that’s not Humperdinck’s focus when he enters the stage.

“My job is to take people away for about an hour and a half to another world, to keep them occupied and to entertain them,” Humperdinck said.

Humperdinck said his audience these days are people who’ve followed him for years and “really want to see what I’m doing right now.” And his audience is also a younger generation recently introduced to his music, which includes, his biography said, romantic ballads, movie theme songs, disco, rock, and gospel.

For instance, Humperdinck’s song “A Man Without Love,” was featured in the TV series “Moon Knight” and “Quando Quando Quando” was featured in the TV series “Umbrella Academy.”

“I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” was featured in the 2022 movie “Bullet Train.” Humperdinck’s name even appears on the screen when the song is played, which is very unusual, Humperdinck said.

All these instances prove Humperdinck’s music is ageless and “across the board,” he said.

“And I’m very excited about that,” he said.

A passport to perform all over the world

Humperdinck, the ninth child of 10 born in Madras, British India to Mervyn and Olive Dorsey, said he is the only one who “followed in my mother’s footsteps.” His mother had an operatic voice, although she did not sing professionally, he said.

“She was a great singer who played violin very well and sang extremely well,” Humperdinck said. “I was the only one who took to music. I used to dream about it when I was a little boy, of being musician but not a singer.”

One day, Humperdinck realized that “the instrument was in my throat rather than something I had to play,” he said.

“I got lucky with that,” he said.

And so, Humperdinck’s voice became his passport to perform all over the world, he said.

“And I still want to keep doing that until God calls me,” he said.

Humperdinck “exploded on to the music scene with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones,” his biography said.

His first single in the charts – “Release Me” – achieved 56 consecutive weeks on the charts, a feat that made the Guinness Book of Records, and it also reached No. 1 in 11 countries, his biography said.

Humperdinck became friends with Elvis Presley and the two recorded each other’s songs, his biography said. He’s performed for the Queen of England four times, several presidents and many heads of state, and even appeared on MTV, his biography said.

He was awarded the Honor of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honors List 2021, his biography said.

Humperdinck’s continued success in post-pandemic world when the entertainment industry was hit hard during the pandemic is remarkable. But the pandemic also gave Humperdinck a year and half of precious round-the-clock time with his wife until her death in 2021, he said.

“The way I read lyrics is much more difficult and much more heartfelt since losing my darling,” Humperdinck said. “For me now, singing is very hard when I have emotional songs to sing. But that’s OK. I can give in to my feelings in that respect. And people who have known me, and my fans, understand when I can’t hold onto a lyric and finish it, you know? They understand.”

Still, Humperdinck chooses to “go on with life and go on living,” to keep traveling around the world and to keep performing, he said.

“I’m sure that is what my wife would have wanted,” he said.

Humperdinck said his show is highly entertaining, with plenty of high quality songs that have been “tried and tested around the world several times,” he said.

He’s very much looking forward to returning to Joliet.

“I’ve been to your part of the world many times,” Humperdinck said. “I have a lot of familiar faces I will recognize in my audience. And it will be nice to see them all again.”

