Lockport’s Gallery Seven calling for entries for 13th Open Lens exhibit

Photographers of all ages, genres and techniques may submit their photos for a public exhibition at Gallery Seven in Lockport.

Open Lens XIII is an annual juried exhibit of photographs submitted by local, national, and international photographers, according to a news release from Gallery Seven.

Gallery Seven said it curates and hosts the event and may choose as many as 50 photos to exhibit from June 1 to July 8.

Cash prizes will be awarded Best of Show, first, second, third place and honorable mentions. Prizes will be announced at a public reception from 1 to 3 p.m. June 25, Gallery Seven said.

Photographers may also offer their pieces for sale, Gallery Seven said.

The entry fee is $35. Each photographer may enter up to five images. Entry deadline is April 30.

For the prospectus with entry form, visit galleryseven.net or in person at Gallery Seven, 200 West 8th St. in Lockport,

Gallery Seven is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Call 815-483-4310.