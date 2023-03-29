5 Things to do in Will County: Celebrate Earth Month with exhibit of fiber art pieces in Bolingbrook

1. “Mary Poppins” – Providence Catholic High School will present “Mary Poppins” at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and more information, including the “Jolly Holiday” event before Sunday’s matinee, visit provchs.booktix.com.

2. Encore Resale Shop’s Annual Spring Opening – The Encore Resale Shop will host its annual spring opening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the business center of the Silver Cross Hospital Campus, 710 Cedar Crossing, New Lenox. Items include home decor, kitchen items, linens, shoes, purses, clothing and jewelry. For more information, call 815-300-7642.

3. “Nature Fiber Art Exhibit” – Celebrate the spirit of Earth Month by viewing this free exhibit, which opens Saturday on the second floor of the Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Road, Bolingbrook. Members of the Professional Art Quilt Alliance will display 32 pieces of fiber art pieces featuring techniques such as quilting, embroidery and felting. Art pieces will feature a placard with the title, artist, medium and cost, if piece is for sale. Exhibit is available for viewing through May 7. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4. April Foolin’ Comedy Night – Come out for a night of clean comedy to benefit Bragi’s Players and Royal Family Kids Camp – Lockport. April Foolin’ Comedy Night begins 7 p.m. at the Taft Foundation, 1605 South Washington St. in Lockport and will feature Well Versed Comedy, a professional improv troupe. Bragi’s Players is a Taft Foundation theater group for children. RFK Camps are week-long camps for kids in foster care. Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, visit aprilfoolin.eventbrite.com.

5. U-Turn Event Talent Showcase – Sha’Leon Production Company will present this artist showcase at 7 p.m. Saturday at Crosswinds Church, 14210 Route 30 in Plainfield. Various artists will inspire attendees through song, poetry and rap. Tickets are $15 each and 20% of proceeds benefit the Life Abundantly project in affiliation with Hands on Africa. Purchase tickets on eventbrite.com.

