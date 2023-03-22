New Lenox Lions Club to host 13th annual fashion show on Sunday

Tickets are still available for New Lenox Lions Club’s annual fashion show, with proceeds to benefit the community.

The “Garden Party Fashion Show” will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Rd, New Lenox.

Tickets are $25 per person and include soup, salad, dessert buffet, and wine.

The 2023 show will feature fashions from Briosa Boutique, Mainstream Boutique, Moody Blues Jean Boutique and Black Tie Formal Wear.

Tickets are still available for New Lenox Lions Club’s annual fashion show on Sunday. Proceeds from the event help provide eye exams and glasses, access to vision and hearing testing for children, assisting families during the Christmas holidays and scholarships for area students. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Kline)

Lisa Kline, fashion show chairperson, said in the news release how she loves that the “Lions Club brings together our local business owners for this event and uses local ladies as models.”

“I can’t wait to see the different looks that walk the runway this year,” Kline said in the release.

Other event features include a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and opportunities to shop from local vendors.

Features of the New Lenox Lions Club's fashion show on Sunday include a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and opportunities to shop from local vendors. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Kline)

Proceeds from the event help provide eye exams and glasses, access to vision and hearing testing for children, assisting families during the Christmas holidays and scholarships for area students.

Purchase tickets at Moody Blues Boutique, 1844 E Lincoln Hwy New Lenox (across from Lincoln-Way Central High School), or Mainstream Boutique at 2340 E Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox.

For more information call Kline at 815-474-2433.