5 Things to do in Will County: ‘Lovin’ the Blues at the Museum!’

1. Artist Spotlight: “Adventures in Poetry” Workshop with Sharon Houk: Learn techniques in poetry from 6:30 to 8 p.m., White Oak Library District, 201 W Normantown Road, Romeoville. Participants will discuss a poem and complete several writing exercises. Writers of all kinds and levels are welcome. Register on the library’s event page at whiteoaklibrary.org. For more information, contact Jeanne Jesernik at 815-552-4234 or jjesernik@whiteoaklib.org.

2. Wizard of Oz – Reels at the Rialto: Come watch the Wizard of Oz on the big screen at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Square Theatre 102 N. Chicago Street, Joliet. $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. An organ concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. A bar and concessions available to buy. For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

3. Lovin’ the Blues at the Museum! – Doors open 6:15 p.m. Show starts 7 p.m. at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. 204 N Ottawa St. in Joliet. Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames and Al Spears & The Hurricane Project will perform. Full beverage bar, snack vendor, full museum access. $10 for museum members and $12 for general public. For tickets and more information, visit jolietmuseum.org.

4. “Blithe Spirit:” Enjoy Noel Coward’s popular comedy, “Blithe Spirit” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Limestone Stage at Lockport Township Center, 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport. A writer trying to learn about the occult for a story unwittingly brings back his dead first wife – who then disrupts his second marriage. Ages 14 and up. Special effects include smoke and laser lights. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for high school/college students and seniors 65 and up. For tickets, visit limestonestage.org. For more information, email Limestonestage@gmail.com, or call the box office at 815-905-2789.

5. The Elegants Event Time: Shop at more than 20 small local businesses with The Elegants Event Time from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the second floor event space at Juliet’s Tavern, 205 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. $5 at the door supports the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in downtown Joliet.

