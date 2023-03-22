March 22, 2023
Shaw Local
5 Things to do in Will County: ‘Lovin’ the Blues at the Museum!’

Enjoy art in its all forms and shop from local vendors.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Route 66 Joliet Area Historical Museum. Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum will host performances by two blues artists on Friday night at the Joliet Historical Museum. (Gary Middendorf/The Herald-News)

1. Artist Spotlight: “Adventures in Poetry” Workshop with Sharon Houk: Learn techniques in poetry from 6:30 to 8 p.m., White Oak Library District, 201 W Normantown Road, Romeoville. Participants will discuss a poem and complete several writing exercises. Writers of all kinds and levels are welcome. Register on the library’s event page at whiteoaklibrary.org. For more information, contact Jeanne Jesernik at 815-552-4234 or jjesernik@whiteoaklib.org.

2. Wizard of Oz – Reels at the Rialto: Come watch the Wizard of Oz on the big screen at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Square Theatre 102 N. Chicago Street, Joliet. $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. An organ concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. A bar and concessions available to buy. For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

3. Lovin’ the Blues at the Museum! – Doors open 6:15 p.m. Show starts 7 p.m. at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. 204 N Ottawa St. in Joliet. Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames and Al Spears & The Hurricane Project will perform. Full beverage bar, snack vendor, full museum access. $10 for museum members and $12 for general public. For tickets and more information, visit jolietmuseum.org.

4. “Blithe Spirit:” Enjoy Noel Coward’s popular comedy, “Blithe Spirit” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Limestone Stage at Lockport Township Center, 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport. A writer trying to learn about the occult for a story unwittingly brings back his dead first wife – who then disrupts his second marriage. Ages 14 and up. Special effects include smoke and laser lights. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for high school/college students and seniors 65 and up. For tickets, visit limestonestage.org. For more information, email Limestonestage@gmail.com, or call the box office at 815-905-2789.

5. The Elegants Event Time: Shop at more than 20 small local businesses with The Elegants Event Time from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the second floor event space at Juliet’s Tavern, 205 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. $5 at the door supports the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in downtown Joliet.

