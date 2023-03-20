Hunt for Easter eggs, meet the Easter Bunny in Will, Grundy counties

Hunting for Easter eggs and meeting the Easter Bunny are still cherished childhood pastimes.

But now there are events for adults and dogs, too - as well as events by flashlights.

Check out this list of some area events in Will and Grundy counties.

If we missed your event, please send the information Denise M. Baran-Unland at dunland@shawmedia.com.

We will update the story online.

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt – Friday, Galowich Family YMCA, 749 Houbolt Road, Joliet. Free. Registration required. To register and event information, visit jolietymca.org.

Easter Egg Hunt – noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, RT66 Old School Brewing, 110 Bridge St., Wilmington. Each child may take 10 eggs. Bring own basket or bag. Registration required. To register and event information, visit eventbrite.com.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 31, Inwood Golf Course cart barn, Joliet. Enjoy drinks and appetizers prior to an evening egg hunt, followed by a post-hunt egg reveal and prizes. $35. For tickets and event information, visit jolietpark.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt 2023 – 7:30 p.m., March 31, Central Park, Channahon. Grades 5 to 8. $10. Registration required. Bring own flashlight and dress for the weather. Register at channahonpark.org/registration.

Flashlight Egg Hunt – 8 p.m., Cene’s Four Seasons Park, Shorewood. Ages 9 to 13. Bring flashlights and Easter Baskets. Free. No registration. Hosted by the Village of Shorewood.

Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt 2023 – 9:30 a.m., April 1, Central Park, Channahon. Plastic eggs stuffed with dog treats. No aggressive dogs. All dogs must be leashed at all times. Register at channahonpark.org/registration.

2nd Annual Hippity Hop to the Candy Shop – 10 a.m., April 1, Candy and Corn, 516 W Mondamin St. Minooka. Photos with the Easter bunny. Free giveaway for kids. For more information, call 815-255-2464 or visit candyandcorn.com.

Hop Into Easter – 10 to 11:30 a.m., April 1, Morris Elementary School District #54, 2001 Dupont Ave., Morris. Easter Egg Hunt will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m. Free and open to the community. For information contact Jordan Overton at joverton@jolietymca.org or 815-513-8201.

Easter Egg Hunt – 10:30 a.m., April 1, Cene’s Four Seasons Park, Shorewood. Up to age 8. No registration required. For information, visit vil.shorewood.il.us/Events.

13th Annual Hugs for Hounds – 11 a.m., April 1, Cene’s Four Seasons Park, Shorewood. Hosted by Shorewood HUGS & Shorewood Park District. Check-in and registration is 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Will County Humane Society. $7 per dog. Pre-register at Shorewoodhugs.org.

Hoppin’ Holiday Egg Scramble 2023 – 10:30 a.m., April 1, Central Park, Channahon. Arrive by 10:15 a.m. No registration. Easter bunny available for photos.

Extra Special Egg Hunt Co-Op 2023 – 11:15 a.m., April 1, Central Park, Channahon. Anyone with special needs. Dress for the weather. Register at channahonpark.org/registration.

Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Basket Giveaway – 1 to 3 p.m., April 1, Old Smokey City Park Baseball Field, Braidwood. Registration starts at noon. Hosted by the Braidwood Lion’s Club. For more information, visit braidwoodparkdistrict.com.

Booze and Bunnies – 6 to 10 p.m. April 1, Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm, 17250 S Weber Rd, Lockport. For ages 21 and up. Benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy counties. For tickets and event information, visit cottonwoodfarms.net/events.

Community Easter Egg Hunt – 10 a.m., April 8, Channahon United Methodist Church lawn, 24751 W Eames St., Channahon. Fourth grade and under are invited. Hosted by Minooka United Methodist Church.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt – 10:30 a.m., April 8, Goold Park, Morris. Four age groups. Arrive early. Hunt starts on time. Hosted by the Lions Club of Morris.

Easter Egg Hunt – 1 to 3 p.m., April 8, West Park, Wheeler and Belleview, Joliet. Free. Hosted by the Justice for Wives Foundation. Take pictures with the Easter bunny, Hula hoop contest. Free Easter baskets.