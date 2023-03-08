5 Things to do in Will County: show your Irish spirit this weekend

1. Shamrock Search: The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a free shamrock-themed search event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, through March 31 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook. Stop by the front desk to pick up a green question card. Shamrock answers are hidden all over the nature center campus. When done, return to the front desk and pick up a small prize if the answers are correct. Free. All ages. Registration not required. For more information, call 815-722-4121 or visit reconnectwithnature.org.

2. Classical Blasts in Kilt with Special Guest David Kav: The Joliet Area Historical Museum will present Classical Blast in Kilts with special guest David Kav from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Former Classical Blast member David Kav will open the show with music from his new EP. Classical Blast follows with traditional Irish and Scottish music. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Full beverage bar, snack vendor, and all museum galleries open to guests. For tickets and more information, visit jolietmuseum.org/concert-series.html.

5 Things To Do

3. It’s a Quilt, Not a Blanket!: Pride of the Prairie Quilters presents “It’s a Quilt, Not a Blanket!” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Richland Grade School, 1919 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill. This annual quilt show will include more than 375 quilts on display. Other features include a quilt challenge, silent auction, scrap sale, and book, pattern, and magazine sale. For more information, visit prideofprairie.org.

4. St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Elder Brewing Co. – Elder Brewing Co. will present an early St. Patrick's Day celebration at 8 p.m., Saturday at Elder Brewing Co, 218 E. Cass St. in Joliet. Entertainment by Aly Flood and John Condron. Both play together in the local band Crooked Tails. For more information, visit facebook.com/elderbrewingco.

5. The 20th Annual Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade: The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday from Plainfield Central High School; travel north on James Street to Lockport Street; travel east on Lockport Street to Illinois Street; travel south on Illinois Street to Commercial Street; and travel west on Commercial Street to James Street; to return to PCHS. For more information, visit plainfieldirishparade.org.

