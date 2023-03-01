Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet unveiled new mural on Monday night

Approximately 100 people came out to a private unveiling of the Rialto Square Theatre’s “Twin Centennial” mural, according to Kelly Urquidi, Rialto spokesperson.

The Route 66 Rialto Twin Centennial Mural, painted by Joliet-area Dante DiBartolo, honors both the Rialto and Route 66. Both will turn 100 years old in 2026.

Attendees included Mayor Bob O’Diekirk, Joliet Councilwoman Sherri Reiden, State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr., State Rep. Natalie Manley and Will County Executive. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.

“Everybody just enjoyed a night of celebrating the Rialto and looking at the great art Dante had made,” Urquidi said. “It’s a beautiful mural and we can’t wait to have it on display for everybody in downtown to see.”

About 100 people came out to a private unveiling of the Rialto Square Theatre’s “Twin Centennial” mural on Monday. The Route 66 Rialto Twin Centennial Mural, painted by Joliet-area Dante DiBartolo, honors both the Rialto and Route 66. Both will turn 100 years old in 2026. The mural encapsulates the Rialto's history. (Photo courtesy of the Rialto Square Theatre)

Urquidi said the plan is to install the mural in March.

The 10-panel, 40-foot mural will be installed on the left side of the entrance at 102 N. Chicago Street, which is not part of the building’s original construction in 1926, Steve Randich, president of the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation board, said in a February Herald-News story.

This mural was funded by the DCEO/Enjoy Illinois FY22 Route 66 Grant program managed by Heritage Corridor Destinations, according to the Rialto Square Theatre.

The Route 66 Rialto Twin Centennial Mural shows an encapsulated view of the Rialto, Dale Evans, a member of the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation board, said in the February Herald-News story.

“It’s telling the story of design and building, grand opening, adaptive reuse since the renovation in the ‘80s, and what it means to the community today,” Evans said in February.



Urquidi said she was one of several people that worked with DiBartolo on the concept. But Monday night was her first glimpse of the completed painting.

“It was a great feeling to know that we made something to communicate the history of the Rialto,” Urquidi said.

