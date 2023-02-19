February 19, 2023
Joliet club to host women-centered film festival Joliet’s Renaissance Center

The event also raises scholarship funds for women.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Zontian Essence Clark announces the upcoming LUNAFEST film festival to members of the audience at the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area “Magnificent Mardi Gras” event.

Tickets are on sale now for the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area’s annual film festival in celebration of Women’s History Month.

LUNAFEST will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. March 30, at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa Street in Joliet. All seven films were written, produced and directed by woman, according to a news release from Zonta Club of the Joliet Area.

The theme of the Joliet-area LUNAFEST is, “Bossing Up” – Empowered Women, Empower Women.” The entire event “centers around films that inspire and champion change” and raises scholarship funds for women “advancing their education at Joliet Junior College” through a Zonta Club of the Joliet Area endowed scholarship fund, the release also said.

The film festival also includes dinner and a cash bar with a signature martini. Zontian Essence Clark will emcee the event.

Tickets are $45. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3XvqjQo.

For sponsorships, visit bit.ly/ZontaSponsorship

For more information about LUNAFEST and more film details, visit www.jolietzonta.org.