5 Things to do in Will County: Joliet theater to host performances of ‘She Kills Monsters’

1) Hope United Methodist Church will host its 107th chicken noodle dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at 2506 Caton Farm Road in Joliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 10. Children ages 4 and younger are free. Carryout is $12 and includes a cookie dessert. Walk-ins encouraged. To make reservations or for carryout, call Lyn J. at 815‐735‐9082 or Carol K. at 815‐436‐9653 or 815‐735‐8348.

2) A “Great Moments In Vinyl Tribute to U2 Concert” will be held 7 p.m. Friday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Great Moments in Vinyl will pay tribute to U2′s “Joshua Tree” album. Access to museum galleries. Full beverage bar. Snacks by GiGi’s Sweet Shoppe. Tickets are $12 or $10 for museum members with valid ID. To register and for information, visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html or call 815-723-5201.

5 Things To Do

3) The Joliet Drama Guild will present “She Kills Monsters” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. The play is about an average woman who loses her teen sister in a car crash and strives to understand her more by embarking on a “Dungeons and Dragons” adventure, which her sister loved. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 students/seniors. Tickets available at the door or by visiting thejolietdramaguild.com.

4) Meet local author and illustrator Renèe Galvin from 2 to 4 p.m. at Grounded Coffee Bar, 19 Ash St. in Frankfort. The event includes a reading from Galvin’s book “A Family Recipe,” illustration demonstrations, crafts and cookies. For information, visit reneegalvin.com and thegroundedcoffeebar.com.

5) Come out to a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Bernard Church 1301 Sterling Ave. in Joliet. Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for veterans and children under 10. Hosted by St. Bernard and St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Churches, Joliet, and the Knights of Columbus #4400.

