See bald eagles up close Jan. 14 with Will County forest preserve program

Jess McQuown is really hoping for frigid temperatures on Jan. 14 – the colder the better.

McQuown is a program coordinator at the Forest Preserve District of Will County. The district will host its annual Eagle Watch program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14, at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, located at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon.

The event is free and open for all ages and abilities. Registration is not required.

If the weather is super cold, the odds are good that eagles will gather around the nearby open waters of the Des Plaines River, where attendees of all ages can watch them in a 40-minute accessible hike on paved ground, McQuown said.

“It’s exciting to see a bald eagle in real life,” McQuown said. “If you see one, usually it’s flying overhead.”

The guided hike takes participants along the Des Plaines where eagles will be – cross our fingers, McQuown said – in their post or flying overhead.

“There’s a tree just across the river from us that our local nesting pair love to sit in. You can even see them with the naked eye, without binoculars, scopes or long lens cameras,” McQuown said. “On sunny days, you can see their white head, which is spectacular because the river is really wide where we are.”

People hike trails near the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon during Eagle Watch 2022. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host its annual Eagle Watch program on Jan. 14 at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The forest preserve will also have spotting scopes on-site, McQuown said.

“So the public can use those and see them if they are perched in their tree,” McQuown said of the unnamed pair. We are pretty lucky because they’ve been here for a number of years. They have offspring that sticks around for a little while.

But even if the weather is mild and the eagles are elusive, people will still see a bald eagle up close, no more than 100 feet away, McQuown said.

“Which is pretty hard to match at any other time,” McQuown added.

Bald eagles and other live raptors

The bald eagle’s name is Victor E. and he is just one of several birds presented by Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, which is based in Wisconsin.

Victor E. was just 6 months old when he was admitted to Hoo’s Woods in 2018, according to Cindy Cain, spokesperson for the Forest Preserve District of Will County. A vehicle had struck Victor E. and left him permanently unable to fly, Cain added.

McQuown said photos or bald eagles – and even watching bald eagles in cartoons – can’t compare to seeing them up close.

“They’re massive birds,” McQuown said. “They are 3 feet tall and their wingspan is over 6 feet. They are huge birds. Getting to see them in real life is magical.”

Dianne Moller, who founded Hoo’s Woods 25 year ago, wiil also bring two visually handicapped Eastern screech owls: Blinky, 1-year-old gray phase; and Ted a 5-year-old red phase, Cain said. Screech owls weight just 6 ounces each, Cain added.

Dianne Moller is a licensed educator, falconer, rehabilitator, eagle handler through state and federal agencies, and founder of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Wisconsin. She has presented live raptors at Eagle Watch in the past and will do so again on Jan. 14 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County's Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Moller will also bring Wesley, a 9-year-old snowy owl that was also struck by a vehicle and is permanently flightless; and Clark, a 10-year-old barred owl who imprinted on humans when he was a baby and no longer recognizes his species, Cain said. Clark has brown eyes, a 4-foot wingspan and hearty “Who Cooks for You!” call, Cain said.

None of these other birds are 3 feet tall, McQuown said. But that’s OK.

“They are very exciting to see, too,” McQuown said.

Food, activities and presentation times

Eagle Watch will also feature family crafts, an Eagle Eye Scavenger Hunt and food available for purchase from Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats.

“So even if it isn’t cold, it’s still nice,” McQuown said, “we’ll have a good time.”

The guided hikes are at 11:50 a.m., 12:55 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. Attendees may also hike the McKinley Woods site on their own.

Two 45-minute bird presentations will take place at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A 20-minute “meet and greet” is set for 12:30 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Three 15-minute Talon Talks will also be offered: Eagles of the World (noon), Eagle Eyes and Other Awesome Adaptations (1 p.m.) and Comeback Kid – The Bald Eagle’s Road to Recovery (2:30 p.m.).

Can’t attend? All is not lost.

“This is our best time of year to see the eagles,” McQuown said. “But, really, people often see them anytime of the year and that is not always the case everywhere else.”

For more information, call 815-722-9470 or visit reconnectwithnature.org.