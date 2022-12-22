5 Things to do in Will County: family friends ways to welcome 2023

1) Bundle up and take a drive around Joliet (or explore a new neighborhood) and view all of the holiday lights and decorations by using the map at joliet.gov/holidaylights. The map is available through Jan. 2. 2023.

2) The New Lenox Community Park District will host a free Noon Year’s Eve Party at 10 a.m. Thursday at the New Lenox Village Commons. Music, crafts, and activities provided. Skate rentals and concessions available. The event culminates with a balloon drop. Skate rentals and concessions will be available. For more information, visit this event on the New Lenox Community Park District Facebook page at facebook.com/NLCPDPage.

3) Take a free “Holiday Owl Prowl” from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen. Wear warm clothes and hiking books. Meet at Hawthorn Grove Shelter. For ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.

4) Children ages 3 to 8 can celebrate the new year at the Ottawa Street branch of the Joliet Public Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. The event includes games, music, dancing, party favors and a countdown. The Ottawa Street branch is located at 150 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. To register, visit jolietpubliclibrary.libnet.info/events.

5) Enjoy a family friendly “Countdown to Noon Year” from 11:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. Saturday at the Lockport branch of the White Oa Library District, 121 E. 8th St. Features include stories, treats and special guests. Registration is preferred. To register or for more information, contact Jaci Kohn at 815-552-4265, jkohn@whiteoaklib.org or visit whiteoaklibrary.org.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.