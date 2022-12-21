5 Things to do in Will County: holiday lights, candlelight services, cantatas

1) Bundle up and take a drive around Joliet (or explore a new neighborhood) and view all of the holiday lights and decorations by using the map at joliet.gov/holidaylights.

2) Family Fun Zone at 2333 Theodore St. in Crest Hill will host an “ugly sweater skate” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10. Skate rental is $5. The person with the ugliest sweater will win a $50 gift card. For more information, call 815-729-9191 or visit familyfunzone.com.

3) A Christmas party to benefit Wish Upon a Rescue and Trinity Services, Inc. will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at ROXY in Lockport, 1017 S State St Lockport. Features include live music by The BackBeat, cash bar, snacks and friendly ugly sweater competition. Admission is $10. For more information visit, roxylockport.com/events.

4) The Church of The Good Shepherd Evangelical Covenant will host an in-person candlelight Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. Saturday at 2437 Plainfield Road in Joliet. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. The service consists of alternating Christmas hymns, scripture readings and sharing the light of Christ with everyone in the room. For more information, call 815-436-5945 or visit goodshepherdcov.org.

5) Ridgewood Baptist Church will hold a Christmas cantata at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1968 Hillcrest Road, Joliet. The cantata is called “Ten Thousand Joys.” For more information, call 815-726-3222 or visit ridgewoodbaptist.org.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.