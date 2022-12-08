5 Things to do in Will County: holiday concerts let the spirit ring.

1) Come out to a holiday story event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bolingbrook Historic Museum Annex, 444 E. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Take a picture with Santa, enjoy refreshments and tour the museum. Sponsor is the Bolingbrook Historic Preservation Commission. For more information, visit www.bolingbrookhistprescomm.org

2) Three high schools in District 202 in Plainfield will host holiday concerts this weekend. The Plainfield South High School music department concert will be at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the school auditorium, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield. Tickets are $5 and available at the door in limited amounts. The Plainfield High School-Central Campus concert will be at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the school auditorium, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. Park near the stadium and enter through Door G. The Plainfield East High School bands and choirs’ free concert will be in the school auditorium, 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield.

3) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will offer its “Holiday Nature Crafts” event at 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Listen to holiday music, sip hot chocolate and create personalized woodland decorations. Adults and children can choose from various nature crafting options from which to choose. People of all ages crafting abilities are welcome. Materials provided. Ages 6 or older; $5 per person. Register by Thursday. Call 815-722-4121 or visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4) “The Drunk’n Gnome” R-rated live show for ages 18 and up returns to the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre for its 2022 show at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. Tickets are just $5 each. “The Drunk’n Gnome” tells the story of the gnomes’ exploration of the meaning of Christmas after their watering hole gets a commercial makeover. For tickets. visit bicentennialpark.org/upcomingevents. Tickets are also available at the park office and at the door until sold out. For information, call 815-724-3761 or email bipark@joliet.gov.

5) Come out to the Rialto Square Theatre this weekend for a variety of live holiday music. The all-vocal country entertainers Home Free will hold its family Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “A Motown Christmas” will be held 8 p.m. Friday. The Midtown Men will perform holiday hits at 8 p.m. Saturday. And the American Legion Band will play its annual Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

