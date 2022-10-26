5 Things to do in Will County: Halloween events and mega music sale.

1) To enjoy the Halloween and seasonal décor of Joliet residents, you have to know were to find them. Check out the city of Joliet’s 2022 Halloween/Fall Décor Map, which is available for viewing until Nov. 1. Visit joliet.gov/our-city/residents/halloween.

2) The White Oak Library will host a Halloween Haunted House & Trunk or Treat at its Romeoville branch from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 201 W Normantown Road. Attend in costume, play games, make crafts and grab some treats. All ages. No registration. For more information, contact Brandon Swarthout at 815-552-4225, bswarthout@whiteoaklib.org, or visit whiteoaklibrary.org.

3) The Rialto Square Theatre will show the movie “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $5 at the box office on the day of the event. Bar and concessions will be available. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

4) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, for a new 3.5-mile section of Veterans Memorial Trail in Homer Township. After the ribbon cutting, the trail will be officially open for public use. For more information on the event, where to park and the trail, visit Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

5) WCSF-88.7 FM will host its annual Mega Music Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the University of St. Francis’ St. Clare Campus at 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Admission is free. Thousands of music-related items will be for sale, including vinyl LPs, 45s, 78s, CDs, DVDs, sheet music, 8-tracks, cassettes, instruments, audio equipment. Early bird admission starts 7:30 a.m. with a $20 donation. All proceeds support the educational mission of WCSF-88.7 FM., USF’s radio station. For information, call 800-735-7500 or visit stfrancis.edu.

