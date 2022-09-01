5 Things to do in Will County: Plenty of outdoor activity this weekend.

1) The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a “Whoooo’s Out There? Scavenger Hunt” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Thursday through Sept. 30 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Two-dimensional owls, large and small, are hidden around the nature center’s play area. Stop inside the nature center to receive a scavenger hunt checklist and then locate the owls. Bring the completed checklist back for a prize. Free. All ages.
For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.
2) Classical Blast will perform a rooftop concert Thursday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Snacks and a full beverage bar are available.
To buy tickets and for information, visit jolietmuseum.org/summer-concert-series.
For information about Classical Blast, visit classicalblast.com.
3) Come out to an acoustic open mic at 7 p.m. Friday at Black Dog Vinyl Café, 16108 S Route 59, Suite 112, Plainfield. Black Dog Vinyl Café has thousands of used LP’s, hundreds of new LP’s, hundreds of 45′s, thousands of CD’s and hundreds of cassette tapes in every genre, style, decade and century. The café buys, sells and trades.
For information, call 815-733-6032 or visit blackdogvinylcafe.com.
4) The Frankfort Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual fall festival Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Frankfort. Features include more than 300 artisans, a carnival and live entertainment.
For a full schedule of events, visit frankfortchamber.com/2022-frankfort-fall-festival.
5) The Crest Hill Lions Club is hosting a luau and car show from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. The event includes live entertainment (The Infield Band and The Baked Potatoes), food (Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats and Smokin’ Z BBQ), Bingo (noon to 7 p.m.), kid’s activities (noon to 4 p.m.) vendor fair (noon to 5 p.m.) and raffles. Free admission. The car show runs from noon to 4 p.m. Entry fee is $15.
