Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi to perform at Old Joliet Prison Aug. 19

Joliet — Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi aren’t putting the band back together.

But they will perform for 90 minutes as Elwood Blues and Brother Zee Blues on Aug. 19 at the Old Joliet Prison, 1125 N. Collins Street, Joliet.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Old Joliet Prison and the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

“He [Dan Akroyd] made a significant donation of his time to come out and do this performance,” Greg Peerbolte, CEO of the Joliet Area Historical Museum, said. “He’s already extended the city a great deal of his own personal generosity. We’re really excited and touched by that.”

Akroyd’s and Belushi’s performance is the museum’s inaugural Blues Brothers Con, a two-day event on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 that will include a free screening of “The Blue Brothers” 1980 film, on Saturday night, as well as entertainment and food.

Food includes orange whips, dry white toast, and wicked pepper steak, Peerbolte said.

What about four fried chickens and a coke?

“We’re hoping we can find a vendor who can do, at least, a variation of that,” Peerbolte said.

And because there’s “lots of space in this mall” (as Elwood quipped in “The Blues Brothers”), the 16-acre prison will be zoned into different Blues Brothers experiences.

Statues of the fictional Blues Brothers greet attendees as they entered the Joliet Area Historical Museum, site of the Route 66 Miles of Possibility Conference on October 20, 2017. (Geoff Stellfox)

The Soul Café will offer live art demonstrations and DJs. Find food and vendors on “Maxwell Street.” “Bob’s Country Bunker” will include a stage and chicken wire, Peerbolte said.

Attendees are invited to dress as Blues Brothers characters (attendees are invited to do likewise, he said). And make sure to check out the Bluesmobile car show, Peerbolte said

“We’re encouraging anyone who has a Bluesmobile to contact us and bring it out,” Peerbolte said

Blues Brothers Con will also feature live musical blues performances by Chicago bluesmen Toronzo Cannon and Curtis Salgado – “Curtis” is the film is named for Salgado, according to a news release from the museum.

Features for Aug. 20 an ecumenical Gospel music service and – later – performances by blues veterans Mondo Cortez & The Chicago Blues Angels and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, the release said.

The ecumenical service pays homage to the Triple Rock Baptist Church scene in “The Blues Brothers,” Peerbolte said. But it also “reclaims” the prison for the community, he said.

Peerbolte said people may wonder how “something as tragic and horrible as a prison” can also become a community gathering space.

But consider John Belushi, who symbolizes both tragedy and joy, he said.

And, through celebrating The Blues Brothers’ history with the prison, the community can also celebrate the prison “as a place of art” and a place where all the stories, good and bad, are told, he said.

Speaking of stories, Peerbolte is hoping the museum can collect people’s personal stories as they relate to The Blues Brothers.

Illinois residents have picked "The Blues Brothers" as the top movie in state history, making it the first item on a list of Illinois' top 200 people, places and things.

Peerbolte himself first saw “The Blues Brothers” with his family while they were on vacation in Branson, Mo..

“It’s a special movie,” Peerbolte said. “We hope people will be able to share those experiences and pass on how special that was for them.”

As Elwood said in the movie, “Remember, people, that no matter who you are and what you do to live, thrive and survive, there’re still some things that makes us all the same.”

And on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, that will be the shared love of the iconic film and “The Blues Brothers” culture it inspired.

For tickets and more information, visit jolietprison.org and jolietmuseum.org.