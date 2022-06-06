Joliet university offering digital audio recording arts summer camp for teens

Leave the tents and canteens at home. Students at this University of St. Francis summer camp will be working at music work stations.

The University of St. Francis of Joliet has four spots left in its digital audio recording arts (DARA) summer camp for anyone high school or early college age, especially students considering the digital audio recording arts as a potential career, according to Jeff Jaskowiak, director of the DARA program at USF.

Campers will learn “audio loops, MIDI composition and traditional audio capturing utilizing excellent microphones, tracking room, booths, control room and editing suite,” according to the DARA website.

They will also present a song at the end of the program using the skills they acquired during camp, Jaskowiak said.

“Their brains will be full at the end,” Jaskowiak said.

Students will also learn the basics of music theory in the style of the Berkeley School of Music, which is a “very current and contemporary view of music theory,” Jaskowiak said.

“To create in the music production field, you have to know some things about music theory,” Jaskowiak said. “Basically, we have it on hyper speed.”

The DARA camp will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. June 20 through June 24 at the University of St. Francis DARA studio, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. Camp cost is $199. Jaskowiak said as long as he has room and camp hasn’t started, he will accept students.

To register and for more information, visit darausf.com or contact Jaskowiak at jjaskowiak@stfrancis.eduwww.darausf.com or 815-641-0637.