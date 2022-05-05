5 Things to do in Will County: Get back to nature this weekend with a hike and planting kit

1) American rock band Escape the Fate will take the stage 7 p.m. Friday at The Forge, 22 W. Cass St. Joliet. For tickets, visit theforgelive.com. For more information about the band, visit escapethefate.com/home.

2) Great Moments In Vinyl band will “play” tribute to The Rolling Stones at 7 p.m. Friday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Event includes live music, full beverage bar, snack vendors and access to museum galleries. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 (museum members and students) and $14 (general public). Purchase at jolietmuseum.org/summer-concert-series.

3) See what’s blooming at one of the oldest preserves at the Forest Preserve District of Will County on Saturday. Register for the Frederick’s Grove Wildflower Hike, which will be held 9 to 11 a.m. at McKinley Woods — Frederick’s Grove in Channahon. Free, all ages. Register by Friday at 815-722-9470 or reconnectwithnature.org.

5 Things To Do

4) Pick up everything you need to “plant” salsa from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while supplies last) at the Plainfield Public Library’s adult reference desk. Adults will receive a rectangular planter with drip tray, potting soil and tomato, cilantro and pepper seeds. Kits are limited to one per adult on a first come, first served basis. The Plainfield Public Library is located at 15025 S. Illinois St. in Plainfield. For more information, call 815-327-2515 or visit plainfieldpubliclibrary.org.

5) The Rialto Square Theatre will feature Rodney Carrington at 7 p.m. Saturday. Carrington is an actor, comedian, singer and writer. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.



























