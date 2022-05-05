May 05, 2022
5 Things to do in Will County: Get back to nature this weekend with a hike and planting kit

Plus, check out 3 ways to enjoy music or comedy, too.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Great Moments In Vinyl band will “play” tribute to The Rolling Stones at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Event includes live music, full beverage bar, snack vendors and access to museum galleries. (Gary Middendorf/The Herald-News)

1) American rock band Escape the Fate will take the stage 7 p.m. Friday at The Forge, 22 W. Cass St. Joliet. For tickets, visit theforgelive.com. For more information about the band, visit escapethefate.com/home.

2) Great Moments In Vinyl band will “play” tribute to The Rolling Stones at 7 p.m. Friday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Event includes live music, full beverage bar, snack vendors and access to museum galleries. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 (museum members and students) and $14 (general public). Purchase at jolietmuseum.org/summer-concert-series.

3) See what’s blooming at one of the oldest preserves at the Forest Preserve District of Will County on Saturday. Register for the Frederick’s Grove Wildflower Hike, which will be held 9 to 11 a.m. at McKinley Woods — Frederick’s Grove in Channahon. Free, all ages. Register by Friday at 815-722-9470 or reconnectwithnature.org.

4) Pick up everything you need to “plant” salsa from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while supplies last) at the Plainfield Public Library’s adult reference desk. Adults will receive a rectangular planter with drip tray, potting soil and tomato, cilantro and pepper seeds. Kits are limited to one per adult on a first come, first served basis. The Plainfield Public Library is located at 15025 S. Illinois St. in Plainfield. For more information, call 815-327-2515 or visit plainfieldpubliclibrary.org.

5) The Rialto Square Theatre will feature Rodney Carrington at 7 p.m. Saturday. Carrington is an actor, comedian, singer and writer. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

