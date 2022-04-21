5 Things to do in Will County: Earth Day, ‘Forest Fitness’ and music

1) In the Pocket will perform dance music from 8 to 11:59 p.m. Saturday at Joliet Moose Lodge 300, 25 Springfield Ave. in Joliet. Covers include songs from Elvis, the Beatles and the Beach Boys to Pat Benatar, KC & The Sunshine Band, Journey, Queen, B52′s, Pink, Jackson 5, Gloria Gaynor and Ramones. For information, visit In The Pocket on Facebook.

2) Come out to “The Boy Band Night” at Skooters RoadHouse, 700 W. Jefferson St. in Shorewood Friday. Enjoy favorite hits by Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, One Direction, New Kids On The Block and Jonas Brothers. For information, visit theboybandnight.com and skootersroadhouse.com.

3) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a Forest Fitness webinar from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday to help visitors maximize their outdoor workouts. Attendees will learn what preserves have stairs, hills, loop trails and benches and how to tailor workouts around these features regardless of ability. Ages 15 and older. Free. Register by Friday at reconnectwithnature.org.

4) St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield will host a “Eucharistic Miracles” exhibit from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 15629 S. Rt. 59. The event is free. For information, visit smip.org/eucharistic-miracles-exhibit or call 815-436-2861

5) Plan to attend the New Lenox Earth Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the New Lenox Commons, 120 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox. Features include more than 25 stations and demonstrations on solar power, water conservation, plastics alternatives, composting and gardening, plant-based diets and information from local providers of sustainable services. Activities for kids include designing cloth shopping bags, making bird feeders and scavenger hunts.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.