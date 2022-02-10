5 Things to do in Will County: candy, crafts, dinosaurs and the blues

1) The Joliet Public Library will host a visual tour of Chicago’s candy making history from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the library’s Black Road branch, located at 3395 Black Road in Joliet. Leslie Goddard will share how Chicago once produced a third of the candy in the U.S., such as Brach’s caramels, Snickers and Milky Way bars, Wrigley’s gum, Cracker Jack, Baby Ruth and more. For information or to register for “Chicago’s Sweet Candy History,” call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org.

2) John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band and Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames play the blues on Friday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, located at 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for museum members and students and $12 for the general public. For information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

3) Come out to the Rialto Square Theatre at 6 p.m. Friday for a “Dinosaur World Live” show that includes puppets representing the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. Smoke and haze will be used during the performance. The Rialto is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, call 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com.

Miranda and the “Dinosaur World Live” puppeteers will present an engaging live theater event at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. (Photos by Dinosaur World )

4) “The Way We Worked: A Traveling Exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution” will open 10 a.m. Saturday and run through May 8 at Isle a la Cache Museum. The museum is located at 501 E. Romeo Road (135th Street), east of Route 53, in Romeoville. The exhibit focuses on the work Americans and immigrants performed in the 20th century. Features include display panels, photos, audio, video, children’s activities and photos of the women who worked at Joliet Iron Works Historic Site when it was operational. Most of the material comes from the National Archives. Free. All ages. For information, call 815-886-1467 or visit reconnectwithnature.org.

5) Enjoy a craft show at Louis Joliet Mall from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More than 30 local vendors, crafters and small business owners will be set up in the mall’s common areas. Other features include a ballloon artist and kids play area. Louis Joliet Mall is located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive. For information, call 815-439-1000 or visit shoppinglouisjolietmall.com.

