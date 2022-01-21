5 Things to do in Will County: outdoor hike, virtual scavenger hunt, local history

1) Too cold for a scavenger hunt? No problem! Join this virtual, family friendly scavenger hunt from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, hosted by the Plainfield Public Library District. Participants will be given a list of items to find and bring back to the Zoom meeting. Register once per family. Login information will be sent after registration. To register, visit plainfieldpubliclibrary.org. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

2) Get an early morning walk inside where it’s warm. “Wake up & Walk” is back at the Dellwood Park Community Center from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Walk around the gymnasium of the center, located at 1811 S. Lawrence Ave. in Lockport. Lockport residents and Challenge Fitness members get in free. Non-resident price is $2. Please bring ID. All ages welcome. For information, call 815-838-1183 or visit lockportpark.org/dpcc-general-info.

5 Things To Do

3) Country Grill chicken truck will be coming out to River Hawk Brewing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. River Hawk Brewing is located at 24735 W Eames St. in Channahon. Choices include rotisserie chicken, ribs, homemade sides and wraps. Pre-orders accepted. Check out the menu at facebook.com/CountryGrillChicagoland/menu.

4) Enjoy local history by checking out the exhibits at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, located at 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. According to the museum’s Facebook page, “exhibits are enhanced by state-of-the-art audio-visual presentations, life-size models, award-winning touch screen visuals and even a step-in Lunar Lander Simulator.” In addition, “temporary exhibits and targeted educational programming provide additional interpretive opportunities,” the museum’s Facebook page said. Cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors (60-plus) and full-time students with valid school idea and $5 for youth (ages 4 to 12). For information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

5) Take an off-trail adventure with a naturalist in Channahon from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Meet at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, located at 25055 S. Walnut Lane in Channahon. While exploring the woods, look for signs of bald eagles and other animals active in winter. Free, all ages. Hosted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Register by Saturday. Visit reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-722-9470.

