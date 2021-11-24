5 Things to do in Will County: Welcome the holiday season with tree lightings

1) Joliet’s Light Up the Holidays Festival & Parade will begin 10 a.m. Friday with a variety of activities in the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s auditorium, the Joliet Public Library, Jitters Coffeehouse and JJC City Center Campus. The Christmas tree lighting up at 5:15 p.m. in Van Buren Plaza followed by the Light Up The Holidays Parade at 5:30 p.m. For a complete list of activities, visit jolietccp.com/events/luth.

2) Lights on Plainview Drive opens 5 p.m. Friday at 25314 S Plainview Dr, Channahon. Join the Koppers family and their neighbors for the nineth year in a row as they decorate their homes to bring holiday cheer to the community. Multiple houses are combined for an amazing light display. Choose a song from the list and watch the Grinch dance. More than 100,000 lights on one house. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. For information, visit Plainviewholidaylights.weebly.com.

3) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a “Work Off the Turkey Workday” from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. RSVP to volunteer services coordinator Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or ekenny@fpdwc.org. Work will take place on uneven terrain that is primarily a natural surface. All ages are welcome. You must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4) Celebrate “Christmas in the Square – Central Square” from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Lockport. Visit Santa in his workshop, who will present a special gift for each child. Other features include children’s crafts, treats and entertainment. Stop by the Glady’s Fox Museum to see the Festival of Trees. Visit area businesses through the Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Saturday. The tree lighting ceremony begins 4:30 p.m. on the front lawn of Central Square, located at 222 E. 9th St., Lockport.

5) A variety of events to start the holiday season will take place Saturday in Plainfield. “Grinchmas on the Green” will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Village Green Park, located at 24121 W. Chicago St. in Plainfield. Santa and the Grinch will light a new 30-foot tree and the trees surrounding the park. Hot cocoa and cookies available while supplies last. The Plainfield Public Library District will host a handmade holiday market from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. For a list of vendors, visit plainfieldpubliclibrary.org. The Plainfield Lions Club will hold a tree and creche lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Plymouth Congregational Church at the corner of Lockport and Illinois streets. A program featuring Christmas hymns will begin at 7 p.m., before the lighting of the creche.

