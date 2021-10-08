Are fish more active at night? Come out to Joliet preserve on Wednesday and see

Bring your fishing pole, bait, bug repellent and flashlight to a special shoreline fishing event.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting “Fishing in the Dark” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Run Rookery Preserve on Youngs Road in Joliet. The forest preserve website said, “Fish activity is often greater at night, when our finned friends are more active.”

“This after-hours program allows anglers a chance to test the waters – literally – after sunset to see what they can catch,” Cindy Cain, public information officer for the forest preserve, said in an email.

Cain said Rock Run Rookery is a popular preserve that normally closes at sunset. But the forest preserve is “always looking for ways to mix things up” and make outings “interesting and fun,” she said in the email.

And at this point, don’t even worry about rain.

“The weather forecast looks good for the program,” Cain said in the email.

No boats will be allowed in the water after dark. Deadline to register is Tuesday.

To register, call 815-727-8700 or go to reconnectwithnature.org.