Joliet Public Library hosting a blues concert on Saturday - and a special offer for new patrons

Each week, Features Editor Denise M. Baran-Unland (@Denise_Unland61) highlights a few ideas for you to enjoy your weekend (and beyond) in Will County.

I love to read and a great weekend for me is plenty of quiet and a really good book.

For those who’ve yet to discover that joy, the Joliet Public Library has an offer for you.

In honor of September being Library Card Sign-up Month, the Joliet Public Library is giving patrons a chance to win a free 3D print from the library’s Digital Media Studio at the Ottawa Street Branch.

Winners may select a free print from categories such as pets, princesses, cars, famous buildings and popular characters. Some restrictions may apply to printing, based on the DMS’s recommendations or limitations.

For information about the DMS call 815-846-3127, email DMS@jolietlibrary.org or visit jolietlibrary.org.

Speaking of libraries, the Joliet Public Library’s Black Road branch will host a blues concert from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday outside on its lawn. The concert will feature blues musicians Donna Herula and Marc Edelstein. Bring your own chairs or blanket. The Black Road branch is located at 3395 Black Road in Joliet. For information, call 815-846-6500 or visit jolietlibrary.org.

And if your dog is getting bored of walking around the block, take him or her to “Bring Your Dog to the Farm” day at Bronkberry Farms, located at 18061 Bronk Road in Plainfield.

According to the event’s Facebook page, dogs on leashes are invited to walk around the farm with their owners as they (the owners) shop from vendors. A portion of the proceeds with benefit Joliet Township Animal Control, along with the following donations: blankets, bleach, gently used towels, raised cot beds and paper towels.

For information, call 815-436-6967, visit bronkberryfarms.com or “Bring Your Dog to the Farm Day” on Facebook.

Thoughts? Drop me a line at dunland@shawmedia.com.