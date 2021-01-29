A showcase of creative abilities

Four Joliet Catholic Academy students recently displayed their artwork at two local events that featured work by high school artists.

JCA junior Teresa Rodriguez had two acrylic paintings displayed and senior Claire Cameron had two ceramic pieces exhibited at the University of St. Francis High School Art Exhibit.

Cameron won a “Best of Show in Sculpture” for her piece “Clay Dish of Sushi.” She received a monetary award on Jan. 17 during a reception at the USF Art Gallery on 25 E. Van Buren St., located in downtown Joliet, according to a news release from JCA.

Senior Lauren Klump had an acrylic painting displayed and sophomore Lydia Pultorak had a metal wire design exhibited at the Lewis University Virtual High School Art Exhibit.

The link to the Lewis art exhibit can be viewed here: spark.adobe.com/video/HylcQTDLdLeEV