August 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Up to snow good? We want to see it

Herald-News seeking submissions of your snow photos

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
A winter storm is coming to Joliet and we'd like to publish your photos in a gallery to share with readers. Send to Send your snow photos to news@theherald-news.com.

We can’t stop the snowstorm from coming, but we can capture it with our cameras – and share them with Herald-News readers.

Having an ice day? Get a photo. Is there “snow way” out of your driveway? We’d like to see that, too.

Photos can range from braving the elements or showing that, when the flakes starting coming, there’s snow place like home.

Send your snow photos to news@theherald-news.com and we’ll publish them in a gallery.

Include your name, a brief description of the photo and a way to contact you in case we need more information. We will not publish your contact information.