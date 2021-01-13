LocalLit book review: ‘Soul Parole’ by Tommy Connolly

By now, many people know that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted people’s mental health and led to an increase of substance abuse.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control said increased stress can lead to increases in alcohol and substance uses.

So although the book I’m recommending to you was published 10 years ago. It’s called “Soul Parole: Making Peace with My Mind, GOD and Myself.” Its author is former Plainfield resident Tommy Connelly. In blog form, Connelly gives the reader a glimpse of the mind of a Christian in recovery. And it might help people who are struggling with both today.

Connolly wrote, “Many people use alcohol and drugs to mask or relieve underlying conditions of depression and anxiety. This prescription is a temporary fix and can lead to further physical and psychological complications. I had gone through enough pain and feelings of doom and insanity. I was more than ready to seek help for my inner turmoil. Today my panic, anxiety, and depression are controllable. They may never go away, but I can now live effectively with them.”

Here is its Amazon description: “Soul Parole: Making Peace with My Mind, GOD and Myself” is a journey of rediscovery. Tommy Connolly, Chicago actor and comic, shares powerful, honest and painful insights into his 28 year battle with alcoholism addictions, untreated bipolar disorder and his struggles with faith. It is a provocative look into the mind of an active and recovering addict.

“Soul Parole” also shines with hope through the triumphs and tribulations of fulfilling his dreams on comedy stages, in movies and television…it is a testimony that obstacles and fear are overcome with hope, faith and the hand of a friend.”

I had first read “Soul Parole” when Connelly asked me to help him edit the book over a decade ago. Although I had written stories about people recovering from substance abuse, this was the first book that gave me stark insight into the mind of someone who had struggled with substance abuse and bipolar disorder while trying to build a relationship with God.

And I have to admit, parts of this book were a tough read.

If you’re wondering how/why a person struggling with these issues behaves in such and such a way or rationalizes certain thought processes and actions, you’ll find it between the covers of this book.

Connolly wrote,” Just because you get tanked occasionally doesn’t make you like me. Alcoholics know what they are, long before reaching out for help. We think we hide it so well, and nobody sees our addiction. We are only fooling ourselves. I was amazed to find out that there were people with my same crazy thinking.”

And if you’re the person struggling with addiction or mental health issues, you’ll also find plenty of hope and encouragement from someone who found it the hard way and then learned how to rebuild his life moment by moment and day by day.

Connolly wrote,” Nevertheless, if I stay close to God and people who think like me, it gets easier. I have no desire to use today. That is a miracle. I may crave alcohol tomorrow, but instead I will pray for help and then call someone who has been through the same hell.”

