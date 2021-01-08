Wilmington 4-H members donate PPE to area first responding agencies

The members of the Wesley 4-H Hustlers club of Wilmington recently delivered personal protective equipment to Wilmington E.S.D.A. (Photo provided)

The members of the Wesley 4-H Hustlers club of Wilmington recently delivered personal protective equipment to five first responding agencies: Braidwood E.S.D.A, Custer Fire Protection District, Plainfield EMS, Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington E.S.D.A.

The members of the Wesley 4-H Hustlers club of Wilmington recently delivered personal protective equipment to Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington E.S.D.A. (Photo provided)

Even though the pandemic has limited how the club can meet and interact, it still wants to be part of the community.

So members allocated club funds to purchase hand sanitizer, face masks, and gloves to give to first responders in the areas where they live. Members then personally delivered the PPE.

The members of the Wesley 4-H Hustlers club of Wilmington recently delivered personal protective equipment to Braidwood E.S.D.A. (Photo provided)

The Wesley 4-H dates back to approximately 1927. This club , formed in Wesley Township, is based out of Wilmington. The primary area of focus for this youth organization is Wilmington, Wesley, Florence, Reed, and Custer Townships in Southern Will County, but this youth organization is open to all individuals regardless of location of residence.

The members of the Wesley 4-H Hustlers club of Wilmington recently delivered personal protective equipment to Custer Fire Protection District. (Photo provided)

For more information, visit 4-H.org