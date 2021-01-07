People with developmental disabilities in Joliet, New Lenox, receive holiday surprise from Santa

On Dec. 18, Santa paid a visit to 27 homes in the Joliet and New Lenox area, bringing doughnuts, fresh apple cider and happiness to more than 100 people with developmental disabilities.

Frankfort residents and Trinity Services Family and Friends Group members John and Pat Slack organized these visits from Santa. Slack is also a member of Trinity Foundation’s Board of Directors.

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann helped fund the treats Santa delivered.

Trinity Services’ Family and Friends Group is a volunteer group that strives to create fun, memorable experiences for people supported by Trinity, For more information about the group, including how to join, contact Pat Slack at (815) 954-4010.

For more information about Trinity Services, visit trinityservices.org.