Opus announces 1.2 million-square-foot spec building in Joliet

JOLIET – The Opus Group announced Tuesday that it will build a 1.2 million-square foot industrial warehouse at Route 6 and Hollywood Road in Joliet.

The project has been in the works since at least October 2015, when a developer approached the city of Joliet with plans that included the warehouse.

Opus stated in a news release that it plans to begin building by May and expects to complete the project in summer 2018.

Opus has acquired 75 acres from Ketone Partners for its speculative building.

Ketone is the last of three developers that have proposed industrial projects for the site, which has been considered hard to develop because of deep bedrock and the slope of the land. Nothing has been built until now.

The Opus building will include 200 loading docks, spots for up to 450 trailers, parking for 225 cars and room for expansion, according to Opus.

The project will be a joint venture with AEW Capital Management.

"After months of planning, we're excited to begin construction for the Joliet project and to partner with AEW," Mike Yungerman, vice president of real estate development for Opus, stated in the news release.

The complete 260-acre site includes land that runs along the Des Plaines River, and Ketone’s plans have included a barge-loading facility. The site also lies in the vicinity of a proposed toll bridge to be built over the Des Plaines River to provide semitrailer access to the Interstate 80 interchange at Houbolt Road.