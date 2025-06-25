Keller’s Farmstand in Plainfield now permanently closed

Following the announcement on Monday that Keller’s Farmstand in Plainfield is now closed permanently, work began on Wednesday on demolishing the barn that housed the farm stand. (Eric Schelkopf)

Following the announcement on Monday that Keller’s Farmstand in Plainfield is now permanently closed, work began on Wednesday on razing the barn that housed the farm stand.

A 153-acre housing development consisting of 322 single-family houses and 83 townhouses is being built at the corner of Lockport Street and Wallin Drive in Plainfield. Work on the development, aptly named Keller Farm, began in 2024.

The development also includes two parks, walking trails and a nine-acre commercial development.

The owners of Keller’s Farmstand had hoped to reopen the Plainfield location this year for one last season.

But that was not possible given the pace of the construction work.

“The farm that it was located on was sold in 2024 for housing use, but progress on development was rapid enough that the corner our Farmstand occupies has been slated for demolition soon,” the owners said Monday in a post on its website.

Keller’s Farmstand in Plainfield opened in 1993.

“We’re grateful that we were able to use that farmstand for as long as we did,” the owners said. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve the Plainfield communities with our fresh produce and sweet corn.”

Its main farm is in Oswego. Its farmstands at 2500 Johnson Road in Oswego and 516 Knoch Knolls Road in Naperville will both reopen mid-July with produce and sweet corn.