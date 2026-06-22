Will County Pets of the Week: June 22, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Halsey is a 65-pound, 3-year-old terrier mix from Indiana. She is affectionate and loves spending time with people. Halsey gets along well with other dogs and has done well with children. But she needs a home without cats. Halsey is happiest when she is part of the family. She will make a loyal, loving and fun companion. To meet Halsey, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Halsey is a 65-pound, 3-year-old terrier mix from Indiana. She is affectionate and loves spending time with people. Halsey gets along well with other dogs and has done well with children. But she needs a home without cats. Halsey is happiest when she is part of the family. She will make a loyal, loving and fun companion. To meet Halsey, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photoo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Cheetah is a sweet, gentle and affectionate 1-year-old orange tabby. He is calm, patient and laid-back, but curious about his new temporary home. He is very friendly and enjoys spending time with people. He loves snoozing in soft beds and exploring. Cheetah quickly warms up to people and should do well as a family cat. To meet Cheetah, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Cheetah is a sweet, gentle and affectionate 1-year-old orange tabby. He is calm, patient and laid-back, but curious about his new temporary home. He is very friendly and enjoys spending time with people. He loves snoozing in soft beds and exploring. Cheetah quickly warms up to people and should do well as a family cat. To meet Cheetah, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Azula is an 8-month-old kitten ready for her forever home. She and her brother Zuko came to the shelter from a home with many cats that were reproducing quickly and needed care. She’s timid around strangers. But once she warms, she enjoys pets and cheek rubs. To meet Azula, visit willcountyhumane.com.

Azula is an 8-month-old kitten ready for her forever home. She and her brother Zuko came to the shelter from a home with many cats that were reproducing quickly and needed care. She’s timid around strangers. But once she warms, she enjoys pets and cheek rubs. To meet Azula, visit willcountyhumane.com. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Eight-month-old Zuko and his sister Azula came to the shelter from a home with many cats that were reproducing quickly and needed care. Zuko can be shy at first, but he’s also very sweet and loves to roll around for pets and rubs. To meet Zuko, visit willcountyhumane.com.

Eight-month-old Zuko and his sister Azula came to the shelter from a home with many cats that were reproducing quickly and needed care. Zuko can be shy at first, but he’s also very sweet and loves to roll around for pets and rubs. To meet Zuko, visit willcountyhumane.com. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Apple Pie is a loving 4 to 5-year-old sweet lab mix. She greets everyone with a wagging tail and even sits for pets. Apple Pie loves children, car rides and visiting new places. To meet Apple Pie, visit Adopt@willcounty.gov.

Apple Pie is a loving 4 to 5-year-old sweet lab mix. She greets everyone with a wagging tail and even sits for pets. Apple Pie loves children, car rides and visiting new places. To meet Apple Pie, visit Adopt@willcounty.gov. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Skylar is a loving adult female, whose social nature makes her a great fit in any family, She loves to have fun and play with other small to medium-sized dogs. Skylar enjoys fetch and long walks. To meet Skylar, call or text All Pets Wellness Center at 630-322-9900.

Skylar is a loving adult female, whose social nature makes her a great fit in any family, She loves to have fun and play with other small to medium-sized dogs. Skylar enjoys fetch and long walks. To meet Skylar, call or text All Pets Wellness Center at 630-322-9900. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Zane is a calm adult male domestic short-haired cat who is friendly with other cats. He has not been tested around children or dogs yet. But he is healthy and litter box-trained. To meet Zane, email Animal Care Center of Shorewood at info@animalcareshorewood.com.