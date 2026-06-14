Recent Joliet grads represent Illinois at SkillsUSA National Conference

Recent Joliet West High School graduate Grace Orth (right) represented Illinois at the SkillsUSA National Conference from June 1-5, 2026, in Atlanta (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Two recent Joliet Township High School graduates represented Illinois at the 2026 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Recent Joliet Central High School graduate Ozziel Lara (left) represented Illinois at the SkillsUSA National Conference from June 1-5, 2026, in Atlanta (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Ozziel Lara of Joliet Central and Grace Orth of Joliet West competed among more than 6,500 state champions from across the country from June 1-5 at the Georgia World Conference Center.

Lara competed in Technical Drafting, and Orth competed in Medical Assisting.

Recent Joliet West High School graduate Grace Orth (right) represented Illinois at the SkillsUSA National Conference from June 1-5, 2026, in Atlanta (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Both students gained direct access to a Career Expo, connecting them with global employers and opportunities to sharpen professional skills in teamwork, communication and leadership, according to a press release from JTHS District 204.