Recent Joliet grads represent Illinois at SkillsUSA National Conference

Two recent Joliet Township High School graduates represented Illinois at the 2026 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
Ozziel Lara of Joliet Central and Grace Orth of Joliet West competed among more than 6,500 state champions from across the country from June 1-5 at the Georgia World Conference Center.
Lara competed in Technical Drafting, and Orth competed in Medical Assisting.
Both students gained direct access to a Career Expo, connecting them with global employers and opportunities to sharpen professional skills in teamwork, communication and leadership, according to a press release from JTHS District 204.