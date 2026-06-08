The Timbers of Shorewood announces its Volunteer of the Year

Kevin Young, executive director at The Timbers of Shorewood (left), hands Joel Martis his Volunteer of the Year award during The Timbers of Shorewood volunteer appreciation luncheon on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Photo provided by The Timbers of Shorewood)

The Timbers of Shorewood awarded its Joni Hilger Volunteer of the Year Award to Joel Martis of Shorewood.

He received the award during National Volunteer Month at The Timbers of Shorewood’s Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on April 14.

Martis has donated three organs to The Timbers, where he also performs monthly organ concerts and provides snacks for attendees.

He also donates items to be used as prizes for community games.

Martis’ mother currently lives at The Timbers as did his father, now deceased.

Joel Martis, who received The Timbers of Shorewood “Joni Hilger Volunteer of the Year Award, is seen with his mother and Timbers of Shorewood resident Lorraine Martis during the volunteer appreciation luncheon on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Photo provided by The Timbers of Shorewood)

Joni Hilger was slated to receive The Timbers’ volunteer of the year award in 2020 – but her life was cut short when she was hit by a car June 4, 2020, in front of her house.

So The Timbers presented the award to her family and renamed the award to honor Hilger.

For more information, call 815-609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com.