Kane County dogs have new water fountain, shade structure

Louie sips from Kane County's new doggy water fountain under a shade structure. A ribbon cuttong for the new features for dogs is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, June 8 at Kane County Animal Control, 4060 Keslinger Road, Geneva. (Photo provided by Kane County)

Dogs on long walks, especially when it’s hot, need cool water and some shade.

A ribbon cutting for a new dog water fountain and shade structure is set for 10 a.m. Monday, June 8 at Kane County Animal Control, 4060 Keslinger Road, Geneva.

Located outside the facility along a popular walking route near Peck Farm Park in Geneva, the new amenity offers a convenient place for dogs to have a drink and rest while enjoying the surrounding trails, officials announced in a news release.

The project was made possible through two estate gifts of $10,000 each, funding improvements that benefit both dogs and their owners.

Kane County's new doggy water fountain and shade structure were made possible by two $10,000 donations from local estates. (Photo provided by Kane County)

Kenneth E. Olson, the successor’s trustee for the Sylvia R. Snyder Estate and Colleen Macrunnels, the successor’s trustee for the Sharon K. Zagorce Estate made the donations, officials said.

The Kane County Board accepted the Snyder donation Jan. 15, 2025, and the Macrunnels donation Dec. 9, 2025, records show.

“Sharon was a wonderful person and she’s helping a lot of people through her passing people and animals,” Macrunnels, of Sugar Grove, said.

Kane officials, along with Animal Control staff, will attend the ribbon cutting. Community members are welcome to attend as well – and bring their dogs.