Woodridge man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old boy met on social media: prosecutors

A Woodridge man will remain in jail until at least his next court appearance after allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy, prosecutors said.

A motion was approved Friday to deny pre-trial release for Christian Suarez Isoldi, 32, of the 2400 block of Waterbury Drive, who is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 12:39 a.m. June 4, Woodridge police received a request for a well-being check from the friend of a 15-year-old boy. The caller told police that the boy was allegedly communicating with the caller about sexual acts occurring with a man, later identified as Suarez Isoldi, according to the release.

Police were led to an apartment complex on Waterbury Drive where they located Suarez Isoldi’s unit, knocked on the door and were let inside by Suarez Isoldi and another individual, authorities said.

While in the unit, police spoke with Suarez Isoldi and eventually found the boy in a bedroom closet. Suarez Isoldi was subsequently arrested, according to the release.

Suarez Isoldi allegedly met the boy June 3 on Snapchat and around midnight, after the old boy snuck out of his house, Suarez Isoldi picked him up just down the street from his house and drove the him to his apartment. Once in Suarez Isoldi’s apartment, Suarez Isoldi allegedly brought the boy to his bedroom and sexually abused him, authorities said.

“It is alleged that in the middle of the night, just hours after meeting his victim through a social media application, Mr. Suarez Isoldi picked up a young boy near his home, brought him to his apartment and sexually abused him,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “These allegations are extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law.”

“While social media apps are frequently used by millions of people every day, I remind everyone, particularly parents of young children, that these apps are misused every day as well and to please keep a watchful eye on your children’s social media usage.”

Suarez Isoldi’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.