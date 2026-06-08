Lockport prepares way for ThrifTea, a resale shop providing mental health services

The Lockport Committee of the Whole cleared the way for a new business to enter the downtown area: a thrift shop with a mission of providing low cost mental health services.

ThrifTea resale shop, is a non-profit thrift store “specializing in the resale of quality items” with proceeds going to support low-cost and no-cost mental health care through Refuge Mental Health Services.

The operator of the shop, Karyn Horan, previously operated the business in Elwood, but needed to relocate because the property she rented was sold by the landlord.

She requested a special use permit to operate the shop in downtown Lockport on the first floor of 123 E. 9th St. The shop would also utilize the building’s basement to store extra merchandise.

State Street in downtown Lockport on Sept. 14, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

In addition to being the owner of the thrift shop, Horan provides the mental health services through Refuge.

“A lot of my clients are in the New Lenox area and I wanted stay nearby,” Horan told the committee of the whole on June 3. “I love this community, and I think it will be an excellent addition.”

Mayor Steven Streit said that “affordable mental health services are more necessary now than ever,” but noted that before significant redevelopment to downtown, Lockport had been home to several thrift shops that created some problems for the atmosphere of the area.

The previous excess of thrift shops was the reason for designating them as a special use.

In order to avoid similar issues from occurring, Horan agreed to conditions around the collection of donations for the shop.

All donations will need to be made during business hours, and donors will need to take items inside of the shop and hand them over to an employee. No donations may be dropped outside.

Additionally, Horan noted that the shop should not need excessive dumpster space because employees and volunteers will vet most of the donations at the time of drop off, to assure that donations are of sellable quality before the donor leaves.

In addition to supporting low-income mental health services with the shop’s revenue, some services will be provided on sight by Horan in a back office, separate from the shop.

“My purpose is to help people,” Horan said. “I will have employees and volunteers to take care of the rest of the daily business.”

“I certainly think that this a good opportunity to provide mental healthcare to services to people who may need them in the community,” said Community and Economic Development Director Lance Thies. “And it will be an opportunity for people to purchase goods at a lower price.”

The Committee of the Whole voted unanimously to approve the permit, and it will be finalized with a vote by the city council on June 17.

Horan said she hopes to open the shop as soon as possible after receiving final approval.