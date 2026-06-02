Lincoln-Way Central’s season comes to an end with PK loss to Edwardsville in supersectional

There were plenty of tears on the Lincoln-Way Central sidelines following its loss to Edwardsville on Monday night.

After all, it was the Class 3A Bloomington Supersectional with a trip to state on the line. Add in that it was a 1-0 contest decided in penalty kicks and it’s all the more understandable.

For all the understandable tears, however, there were even more heads held high. Perhaps that’s a tad confusing given that final result, but given everything surrounding it from the Knights’ standpoint it makes far more sense.

This year marked a new era in more ways than one for Lincoln-Way Central. Head coach Sean Fahey stepped down after last season following six seasons in charge, including a third place finish at state in 2022.

In stepped assistant Breanna Bembenek to take the reins following the departure of some critical seniors from last year, including Abby Sudkamp (Loyola-Chicago) and Madi Watt (Eastern Illinois). There were six seniors on this year’s squad, four of them starters, but the Knights started two sophomores and two freshmen.

All they did was advance to the supersectional for the first time since that third place season.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group and the work they put in the entire season,” Bembenek said. “To really buy into what I was doing after stepping into this role as a head coach, it was awesome. It was great to see how well they performed and I’m very proud of how they left this game today.”

The 2026 Knights will lose some critical pieces, no doubt. That seems to be the case every year for Lincoln-Way Central as it continuously produces talent and find ways to keep going.

Keeper Flynn Meyer was outstanding all year, allowing just one goal in conference play while picking up multiple critical saves Monday to keep the Knights in the game despite constant pressure from Edwardsville.

Midfielder Sydney Zale, defender Brooke Katzmann and defender Taylor Watt will leave big shoes to fill in the starting lineup as well. Bembenek complimented the work they put in throughout their careers while noting the team will do what it’s always done moving forward.

“They were crucial on the field,” Bembenek said. “Taylor Watt in the back leading us, Flynn Meyer in goal, key components to our defense with Sydney Zale and Brook Katzmann in the middle. It’s going to be a change next year without them, but we’ll adjust as needed and they’re going to go on to do great things.”

For Watt, going 18-3-1 in her final season at the high school level was something she took pride in. She was complimentary of the group of girls she shared the pitch with as well as the new approach Bembenek brought to the team.

“This was my favorite coaching staff,” Watt said. “We always put a lot of work in as a team. We had positive energy and we were all friends outside of soccer as well. ... Flynn and Syd are amazing and we’ve played together on varsity since we were freshmen. The other seniors are amazing too.”

As for the future, those two sophomores (Emilee Stevens and Jolie Kolosh) and two freshmen (Ella Forystek and Lyla Gallagher) will all be a year older and more experienced. Junior starters Julianne Rafacz, Madelyn Krynski and Alyssa Sudkamp will all take over leadership positions as well.

Sudkamp’s head was one held high after the loss as she thanked those moving on and kept her eyes on 2027.

“I’m definitely going to miss (the seniors),” Sudkamp said. “They all work as hard as they can. Next year we’re all going to work as hard as they did. We can get here again if we’re in it for each other.”

For what it’s worth, Watt believes the Knights will be just fine.

“I think they’re going to make it far every season,” Watt said. “Our freshmen did a lot this season. Lincoln-Way Central will always be Lincoln-Way Central when it comes to soccer.”